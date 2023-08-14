Oxen 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,450.31 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $10,450.31 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,345.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00279471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.00779578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.43 or 0.00539892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00059644 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00121669 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,281,693 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

