Oxen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,383.42 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $9,383.42 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,185.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00280948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00780241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.00543281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00059984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00122232 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,276,479 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.