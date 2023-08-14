Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP opened at $22.94 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $24.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

