Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP opened at $22.94 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $24.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
