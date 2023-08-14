P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Down to $1.98

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.92. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 12,670 shares trading hands.
Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,462,605 shares in the company, valued at $169,619,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,462,605 shares in the company, valued at $169,619,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 21,850 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,877,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,509,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 481,140 shares of company stock worth $1,801,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 794,818 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 215,689 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
