Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,772 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,797,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,326,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,907,899 shares of company stock worth $67,105,527. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

