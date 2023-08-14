Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Palatin Technologies Stock Performance
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
