Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas accounts for approximately 12.0% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Lithium Americas worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 654.7% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

