Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.53% of Par Pacific worth $26,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NYSE:PARR opened at $37.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

