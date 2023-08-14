Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 40,087.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PARA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

