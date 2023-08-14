PARSIQ Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $15.97 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

