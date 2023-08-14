Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.31

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.31 and last traded at $56.31, with a volume of 5287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Get Parsons alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSN

Parsons Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Parsons

The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 34.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.