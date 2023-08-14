Pathway Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 209,694 Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 209,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Amplitude accounts for 9.0% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pathway Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Amplitude at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Amplitude Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,295. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $18.83.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $505,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $453,395.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,347.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $505,486.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032 over the last 90 days. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

