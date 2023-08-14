Pax Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $505.73 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $505.73 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 506,100,005 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

