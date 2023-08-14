Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Lowered by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Paychex were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 30.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,720,000 after acquiring an additional 524,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,294,000 after acquiring an additional 471,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.