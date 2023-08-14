PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

PayPal Trading Up 2.3 %

PYPL traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.94. 13,902,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,342,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.