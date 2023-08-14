Pepe 1-Day Volume Reaches $145.90 Million (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Pepe token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe has a total market cap of $579.12 million and $145.90 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pepe has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pepe

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000136 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $117,539,092.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

