Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 841,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Perseus Mining Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PMNXF stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.