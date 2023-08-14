Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 841,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.
Perseus Mining Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of PMNXF stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
