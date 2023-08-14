Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 682,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,853,000 after acquiring an additional 223,110 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 441,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 475,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.20. 10,550,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,327,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

