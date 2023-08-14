PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) CEO Purchases $381,570.48 in Stock

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 13,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $381,570.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 279,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,895.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PHINIA Trading Down 2.3 %

PHIN traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $28.43. 447,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,878. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PHINIA Inc develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories.

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.