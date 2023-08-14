PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) CEO Purchases $381,570.48 in Stock

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 13,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $381,570.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 279,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,895.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PHINIA Trading Down 2.3 %
PHIN traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $28.43. 447,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,878. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
PHINIA Company Profile
