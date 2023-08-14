Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. Salesforce accounts for 0.9% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.87. 481,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $203.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,124,743 shares of company stock worth $239,966,809 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

