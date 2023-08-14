Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,307 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 169,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,164,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 278,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

