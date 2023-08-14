Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock valued at $61,758. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

