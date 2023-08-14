Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

PHD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

