Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.23. 173,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.71. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

