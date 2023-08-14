POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Down 13%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. 56,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 634,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

