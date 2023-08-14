Pollux Coin (POX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $473,959.34

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $73.25 million and approximately $473,959.34 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00005009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.47655585 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $457,846.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

