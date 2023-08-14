Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $44.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday.
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
