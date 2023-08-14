Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 85,336 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,890,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,336 shares during the quarter. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 71.96% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $950,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000.

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,771. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $45.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

