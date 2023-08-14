Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 200,487 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,984,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,487 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $751,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,471,000 after purchasing an additional 74,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,209,000 after acquiring an additional 573,596 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.11. The company had a trading volume of 167,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,263. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

