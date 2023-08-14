Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.47% of AvalonBay Communities worth $817,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.17. The stock had a trading volume of 93,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.