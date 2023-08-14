Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.08 Billion Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,828,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290,891 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 1.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.18% of TransDigm Group worth $2,084,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,602 shares of company stock worth $48,686,166. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $870.68. 36,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $866.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $791.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $896.93.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

