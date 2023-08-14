Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $429.98 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $429,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 754,417 shares of company stock valued at $357,553,862. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3 %

LLY traded up $12.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $540.56. 1,489,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $542.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.58 and a 200 day moving average of $399.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

