Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $593.92 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $593,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

CVX traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,809. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.17.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

