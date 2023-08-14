Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 45,116 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,116 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of SBA Communications worth $715,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.10. 116,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,141. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.40. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.72.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

