Principal Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

PGZ stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Real Estate Income Fund

In other Principal Real Estate Income Fund news, insider Laton Spahr bought 15,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $148,456.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,456.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

