Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.12 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Prom has a total market cap of $75.20 million and $1.70 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00014047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,340.64 or 1.00017176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.12482728 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,428,743.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

