ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196,513 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in ProPetro were worth $28,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ProPetro by 102.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ProPetro by 73.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Trading Up 1.3 %

ProPetro stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.42. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 21,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $216,602.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at $487,215.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,467 shares of company stock worth $925,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

