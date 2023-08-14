ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.23

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.23 and last traded at $70.87, with a volume of 57024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

