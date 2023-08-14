ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 134.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,253 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 1.55% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 449.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $35.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

About ProShares Ultra Russell2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

