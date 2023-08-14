Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Protara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,710. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

