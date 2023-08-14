PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Paulina Klimenko Sells 9,074 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Paulina Klimenko sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $119,958.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PubMatic Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of PUBM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. 604,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,514. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $675.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 546,233 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 356,107 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
