PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Paulina Klimenko Sells 9,074 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Paulina Klimenko sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $119,958.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PubMatic Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PUBM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. 604,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,514. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $675.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 546,233 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 356,107 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

