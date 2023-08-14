Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.56 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00008752 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $268.14 million and approximately $23.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.65 or 0.06286391 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00041893 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

