Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 80.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after purchasing an additional 360,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,168,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $200.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average of $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $206.43.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

