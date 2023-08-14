Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $72.83 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $7.28 or 0.00024798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $72.83 million and $1,031.83 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.28761739 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $719.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.