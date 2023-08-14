Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $240.61 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $240.61 and approximately $7.73 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017578 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013917 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,382.25 or 1.00025596 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0000003 USD and is down -40.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

