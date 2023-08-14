Rakon (RKN) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.49 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Rakon has a market cap of $45.49 million and $9,597.89 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rakon has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Rakon token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rakon

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

