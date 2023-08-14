Raymond James Increases Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$36.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.21% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PBL traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$26.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$15.77 and a 1-year high of C$27.95. The stock has a market cap of C$711.50 million, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of C$124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 0.9664234 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$52,500.00. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

