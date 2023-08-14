RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,183 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 136.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 96.1% in the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 5,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.92.

United Rentals stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $487.41. 310,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,389. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $256.23 and a one year high of $492.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

