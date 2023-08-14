RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in Waste Management by 482.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.24. 432,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

