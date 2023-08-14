RB Capital Management LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.08. 990,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.